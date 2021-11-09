Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $289.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.99 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

