Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.