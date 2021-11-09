Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

CDE opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

