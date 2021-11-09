Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 57,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $44.60.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sana Biotechnology stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 1,346.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.