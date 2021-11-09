Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.
Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.03.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
