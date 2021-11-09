Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 621,800 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

