Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 31,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

