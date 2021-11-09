Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 31,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
