Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 6,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,289. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sanmina by 70.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

