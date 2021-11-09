Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. Saputo has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

