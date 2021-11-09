Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $88.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT opened at $89.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

