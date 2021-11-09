Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,405 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $378,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of SKT opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -410.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

