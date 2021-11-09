Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE EL opened at $349.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.82. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $353.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,695 shares of company stock worth $79,394,877. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

