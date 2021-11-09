Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,116 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in RLX Technology by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

