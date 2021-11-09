Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $560,000 in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

