Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,730 shares of company stock worth $1,790,804. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

