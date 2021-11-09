Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

FMC stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.