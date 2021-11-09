Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $13.93 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $9.05 or 0.00013500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.37 or 0.00352460 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

