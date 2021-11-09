Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 888,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Seer were worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Seer in the second quarter valued at $469,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 97,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seer stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

