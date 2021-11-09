Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $612,323.54 and approximately $53,202.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00075405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,272.08 or 0.99877418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,745.17 or 0.07045054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00020445 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading



