Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $64.42 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $64.42 million and $27.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00224582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093177 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.