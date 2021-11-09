SenesTech (SNES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

In other SenesTech news, Director Jacob Steven Leach acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

