Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147.30 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 625,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.