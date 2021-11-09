ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,273 shares of company stock worth $15,509,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $692.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 billion, a PE ratio of 635.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.