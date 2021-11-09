ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

