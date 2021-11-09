Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 282,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,628. The firm has a market cap of $237.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 3,442.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

