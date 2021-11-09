Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.32

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

