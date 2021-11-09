Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded to “Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$39.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.83.

Shaw Communications stock opened at C$36.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$18.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$21.85 and a 12 month high of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

