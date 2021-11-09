SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Tops $0.0001

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $29.83 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002362 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

