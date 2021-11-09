Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 514 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,004.24, for a total transaction of C$1,030,179.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$861,823.07.

TSE SHOP traded up C$24.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1,935.30. 94,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1,817.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,735.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$1,140.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,075.88. The firm has a market cap of C$243.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.00.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

