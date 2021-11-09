SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SI-BONE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of SI-BONE worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

