SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Critical Review

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Silk Road Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -53.85% -45.52% -27.56% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silk Road Medical and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silk Road Medical and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 26.61 -$47.37 million ($1.44) -40.08 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.56 -$43.70 million ($1.50) -15.53

SI-BONE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

