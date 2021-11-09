SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCBGF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBGF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

