Signum Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week (SIGNA)

Signum (CURRENCY:SIGNA) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Signum coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Signum has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $21,982.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signum has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burst (SIGNA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Auctus (AUC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Afri Union Coin (AUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Esports Token (EST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Soccer (CSC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Signum

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/Signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 24th of June of 2021 Burstcoin became Signum Signum is the community-driven technology that powers the cryptocurrency Signa (SIGNA). Easy smart contracts: With Signum SmartJ platform, developers can write, debug, and deploy smart contracts using only Java. It uses Proof-of-Commitment (PoC+): the next evolution of the Proof of Capacity (PoC) consensus algorithm. Using available disk space to sustainably secure the network and boost your share of mining rewards by committing Signa on-chain. “

Buying and Selling Signum

