Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.