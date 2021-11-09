Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.