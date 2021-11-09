Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

