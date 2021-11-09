SingularityDAO Price Reaches $2.34 on Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003452 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $61.12 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00225841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.