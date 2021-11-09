Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $1,374,927.06 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.16. 1,914,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $176.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

