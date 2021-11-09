Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

