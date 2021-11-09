SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other SmileDirectClub news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.