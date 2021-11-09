SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SDC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 722,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

