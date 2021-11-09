SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Raised to $6.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

SDC stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

