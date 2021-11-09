Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,725 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $60,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $370.73 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total value of $3,875,582.63. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,111,491.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.