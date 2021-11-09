SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001070 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

