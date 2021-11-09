Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,156 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 58.5% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

