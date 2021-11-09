Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

