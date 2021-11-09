SparkPoint Hits Market Cap of $51.78 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $51.78 million and $788,701.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00223036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00093212 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,656,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,266,522,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.