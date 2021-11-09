SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21.

