SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,663,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 23,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,991. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

