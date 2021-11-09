Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 208.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.13 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

