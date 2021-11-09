Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,278. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.