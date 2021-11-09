Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after buying an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,129. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.